"Today is decisive day," Haidai said that racists had crossed Seversky Donets and could cut off Luhansk region.

The Russian army transported equipment across the Seversky Donets. If they are consolidated, they can cut off the Luhansk region.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai published on Telegram a short morning report on May 9, informs Censor.NET.

"Today is a decisive day. We will fight for the" road of life ", - he stressed, adding that powerful fighting continues in Rubizhne and Belogorovka.

"The racists are trying to take away from us the" road of life "- the Lysychansk-Bakhmut route. If they consolidate, they will be able to develop an offensive and get closer to the road, cutting off the Luhansk region - this will mean the loss of a single path to security and connection with other areas. We believe in the Armed Forces! What to beat orcs is. As they crossed the river, they will swim back," the official stressed.





