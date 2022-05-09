During day, enemy inflicted 1 artillery strike on Kharkiv, and there were casualties due to shelling in region. Armed Forces of Ukraine are gradually conducting counter-offensive actions, - Synehubiv

Russian occupation forces inflicted 1 artillery strike on Kharkiv. The Sokilnykiv district was affected.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET, commenting on the situation for the last day.

As it is noted, as a result of shelling by the occupiers of the Kharkiv district (Ruski Tyshky, Tsyrkuny, Mykhailivka, Rai-Olenivka villages) - 4 people were injured, 1 person died in Tsyrkuny.

"During the day, active shelling continued in Bohodukhiv and the district - 3 wounded, 2 dead. On the evening of May 8, the shelling of the occupiers in Loziv, Zolochiv communities - 2 wounded. In total for days in the Kharkiv region because of attacks of Russians - 9 wounded, 3 people, unfortunately, were lost ", - Synehubiv noted.

According to him, fighting is also going on in the Izyum region. The enemy didn't conduct active offensive operations, regrouped units, and tried to hold on to previously occupied positions.

"Our Armed Forces of Ukraine are in their position and don't allow the enemy to advance and are gradually conducting counter-offensive actions," Synehubiv sums up.