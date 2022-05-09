Troops of Russian Federation fired on Slaviansk, arrival in central part of city, - mayor Lyakh
Russian troops once again fired on Slaviansk in the Donetsk region.
The mayor of the city Vadym Lyakh reported about it on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.
"Greetings" from May 9 from the "brothers". Arrival in the central part of Slaviansk. The degree of damage is now being determined. Don't ignore the alarms! Do not post videos and photos of the shelling!" he said.
