National Security and Defense Council called "non-flying weather" manipulation at parades in Russia

The Center for Combating Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine called the cancellation of the aviation part of the May 9 parade in Russia due to "bad weather" a manipulation.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated on Telegram of center for counteracting misinformation.

As you know, the air part of the parade on May 9 in Moscow, Ekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Samara, Rostov-on-Don and other major cities was canceled.

According to the official version of the Kremlin, on May 9 during the celebrations "the air part of the parade was canceled due to weather conditions."

"Interestingly, in 2020, the Russian media wrote that Russia spent more than 540 million rubles to" disperse the clouds "for the safety of military aircraft. Last year, this amount was 417 million rubles," - reminded in the CCM

"According to the Russian opposition, in fact, the flights were canceled, as Russian planes in some cities may encounter Ukrainian portable anti-aircraft missile systems on the way," the statement said.

Therefore, as summed up in the National Security and Defense Council, the story of "bad weather" is just a manipulation, because for Russia to spend 500 million rubles on Putin's sacred date is not a problem. Especially considering that, according to various estimates, from $ 500 million to $ 20 billion is spent daily on a "special operation" with Ukraine.

