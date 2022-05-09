That night in Mykolaiv area there were more "arrivals" than usual. There are dead and wounded, - Kim

At night Nikolaevshchina suffered from massive enemy attacks. As a result, there are dead and wounded.

The chairman of the Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaly Kim told about it on air of the all-Ukrainian telethon, Censor.NET transfers with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have, unfortunately, dead and wounded. Many areas were shelled, there were more arrivals this night than usual. Now the situation is stable, but it was very, very hot at night. We were a little calmer the week before, there were no casualties for almost a week. , only wounded, but today, unfortunately, it isn't so", the head of RMA told.

According to him, the tactics of the enemy do not change: the Russians fire at night and residential neighborhoods, and military positions.

