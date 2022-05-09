In Zaporizhia, an evacuation convoy from private cars came under fire

The evacuation convoy, which left Melitopol yesterday and went to Zaporizhia via Orikhiv, came under fire.

The mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov told about it on air of the direct channel, transfers Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Those who drove through Orikhiv yesterday spent 12 hours on the road, came under fire, and those who drove through Vasylivka - they have been standing at the Nazi checkpoint for three days and the racists do not let them in the direction of Zaporozhye. There are children in this column. women, elderly people", the mayor told.

According to Fedorov, today more than 60% of Melitopol residents have left the city. It is about 60-70 thousand people.

"Today there is a great demand for evacuation and departure from the city, but this is, unfortunately, almost impossible. The Russians have not agreed to a centralized evacuation for almost a month," Fedorov said.

