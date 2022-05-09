Occupiers are preparing to use chemical weapons in Mariupol, - local deputy Lashyn. VIDEO

On May 11, the Russian occupiers are going to use chemical weapons against Ukrainian defenders on the territory of Azovstal.

The deputy of Mariupol city council Oleksander Lashyn declared it, Censor.NET reports.

On the 11th, a major chemical attack on Azovstal is being prepared. In Mariupol, locals are warned not to take to the streets from tomorrow: our guys, our heroes want to be smoked out of Azovstal - they are not succeeding, and they want to use such "genocidal" things as chemical weapons, very powerful, "he said.

According to Lashyn, he received this information from a local resident in Mariupol and was instructed by the occupation administration not to leave his home.

The deputy stressed that there is a large civilian population in the city, which will also suffer from chemical weapons.

Lashyn called on the international community, the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to prevent the use of chemical weapons by the Russian military in Mariupol.