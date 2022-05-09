Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 09.05.2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 09.05.2022

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The enemy is conducting offensive operations in the east of our state in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and maintain a land corridor between these territories and the occupied Crimea.

The greatest activity of the occupiers is observed in Slobozhansky and Donetsk directions.

There is a high probability of missile strikes on civilian and military infrastructure throughout Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, the enemy did not take active action, no signs of the formation of offensive groups were found.

The situation in the Siversky direction has not changed. The enemy maintains the border guards of the Federal Security Service at checkpoints and in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation. Carries out engineering and fortification equipment of defense positions near the state border of Ukraine.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Slobozhansky direction. Leads the defense. The main efforts continue to be focused on preventing the advance of our troops towards the state border of Ukraine.

In the Izium direction, the replenishment of material and technical means is being replenished, and units are being prepared for further offensive operations in the Izium-Barvinkove and Izium-Slovyansk directions. The enemy is conducting air reconnaissance.

The battle for Rubizhne continues in the Severodonetsk direction. The enemy is trying to improve the tactical situation, capture the city and create favorable conditions for further development of offensive operations in the areas of Lyman and Severodonetsk. He made an unsuccessful attempt to storm the settlement of Voevodivka. He was not successful. The enemy resigned.

Watch more: Assault on Azovstal continues: racists try to cut off all escape routes for Ukrainian defenders. VIDEO

In the Lyman direction, he is trying to advance in the areas of Oleksandrivka and Shandryholove.

In the Bakhmut direction he fought unsuccessfully in the area of ​​the settlement of Toshkivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, it is trying to improve the tactical situation in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Novoselivka Druha, and Verkhnotoretske. The fighting continues.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhia directions, certain enemy units are regrouping troops in order to prepare for further active action. It is expected to increase this group at the expense of units that performed tasks in the area of ​​Mariupol.

In the South Bug and Tavriya directions, the enemy regrouped the existing units in order to improve the tactical position of its troops. Increases fire and air defense systems, improves engineering equipment positions. In order to prevent the transfer of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine to other areas, their shackles, conducts demonstrative actions.

Watch more: Farewell to journalist and serviceman Oleksandr Makhov in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The situation in the Bessarabian direction in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova remained unchanged.

In the Black and Azov Seas, Russian Black Sea Fleet ships continue to carry out tasks to isolate the area of ​​hostilities and reconnaissance.

Almost along the entire line of contact, the enemy continues to use all available artillery and aircraft to fire on the positions of our troops, the destruction of civilian and military infrastructure. In the city of Mariupol, despite the declared "silence", he resumed shelling and assault on the Azovstal plant.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the enemy continues to carry out measures of the administrative-police regime. An imitation of the celebration of the so-called "Victory Day" for the Russian media in some captured settlements.

The losses of the enemy exceed the indicators of manning, which significantly affects the overall moral and psychological state and becomes a prerequisite for the refusal of personnel to continue to participate in hostilities against Ukraine," it is said in the message.

See more: President of European Council Michel arrived in Odesa: You are not alone. EU supports you!. PHOTOS