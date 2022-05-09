President of European Commission is personally going to persuade Orban about oil embargo

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is traveling to Budapest to meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, apparently to persuade him about the oil embargo against Russia in the sixth EU sanctions package.

As Censor.NET reports, the spokesman for the President of the European Commission Eric Mamer announced the upcoming visit.

"President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Hungary this afternoon to meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orban. They will discuss issues related to European security of energy supply," Mamer wrote.

Hungary, which is heavily dependent on Russian oil and gas, has reportedly been strongly opposed to the oil embargo in the sanctions package, with the exception of Budapest and several other countriesthat find it most difficult to change suppliers.

Today, May 9, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyarto stated that Hungary's position has not changed and it will not support the sanctions package.