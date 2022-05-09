Macron proposes to create new format of European cooperation with participation of Ukraine and Great Britain

French President Emmanuel Macron proposed the creation of a new format of cooperation between European states that would be open, among others, to Ukraine and Great Britain.

He said this in a speech in the European Parliament, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to "Europen Truth".

The French President noted that Ukraine "with its struggle and courage, with its heart, is already a member of our Europe, our family, our union," but noted that it takes time to join the EU.

Further in the speech, Macron suggested creating a new European-wide cooperation format that could unite EU members, interested like-minded countries that are not members of the bloc, and Britain, which has left the EU, as a project that would unite the continent around common values and interests.

"We need to create what I would call a European political community. This new organization of Europe would allow democratic European countries adhering to our core principles new opportunities for cooperation - political, security, energy and transport, investments, infrastructure, crossing borders. Joining it would not mean compulsory accession to the EU in the future. In the same way, it would not be closed to those who left the EU," Macron said.

He said he would discuss the idea with the leaders of other countries in the coming weeks.

Subsequently, Macron detailed in a media commentary that the criteria for joining such a potential union see observance of common values and geographical belonging to Europe, and cooperation among member states could include policy coordination and collective security.