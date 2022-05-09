U.S. will suspend for year duties on steel from Ukraine, - Department of Commerce
The U.S. administration has decided to suspend a number of duties on Ukrainian steel for a year,
According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine, this is reported by the U.S. Department of Commerce.
"U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced today that she will temporarily suspend 232 duties on steel from Ukraine for one year," the department said in a statement.
It notes that such measures will "support one of Ukraine's key industries."
