ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11955 visitors online
News
1 832 17

U.S. will suspend for year duties on steel from Ukraine, - Department of Commerce

металлургия,метинвест,сталь

The U.S. administration has decided to suspend a number of duties on Ukrainian steel for a year,

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine, this is reported by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

"U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced today that she will temporarily suspend 232 duties on steel from Ukraine for one year," the department said in a statement.

It notes that such measures will "support one of Ukraine's key industries."

Read more: Canada cancelled all duties on Ukrainian goods for year - Svyrydenko

Author: 

duty (88) USA (5665) steel (5)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 