Rashists fired 3 "Kinzhal" rockets at Odessa region, tourist infrastructure was destroyed, 2 people were injured - OС "South"
Russian occupants shelled the Odessa region today and damaged 5 buildings of tourist infarstructure.
This is reported by OC "South", reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to City Council.
Another missile strike was launched against Odessa Region. 3 "Kinzhal" missiles were fired from a Tu-22 strategic airplane. The missiles hit tourist infrastructure facilities. 5 buildings were destroyed.
The fire was extinguished and two people were taken to hospital.
The removal of debris continues, from under which a dog was rescued. An investigative and operational group of the National Police is working at the scene of Russia's crime against Ukraine.
