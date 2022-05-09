Rashists fired 3 "Kinzhal" rockets at Odessa region, tourist infrastructure was destroyed, 2 people were injured - OС "South"

Russian occupants shelled the Odessa region today and damaged 5 buildings of tourist infarstructure.

This is reported by OC "South", reports Censor.NЕТ.

Another missile strike was launched against Odessa Region. 3 "Kinzhal" missiles were fired from a Tu-22 strategic airplane. The missiles hit tourist infrastructure facilities. 5 buildings were destroyed.

The fire was extinguished and two people were taken to hospital.

The removal of debris continues, from under which a dog was rescued. An investigative and operational group of the National Police is working at the scene of Russia's crime against Ukraine.

