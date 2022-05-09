In Eastern direction on May 9, 8 Russian attacks were repelled, up to 250 occupants, 13 tanks, 11 units of armored vehicles, 1 drone were destroyed - OC "East"

Operational Command "East" announced the results of the confrontation with the Russian invasion on May 9.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of Command.

The report notes: "On May 9, in the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East", Ukrainian soldiers repulsed 8 attacks by Russian fascist troops. The fighting resulted in the destruction of: up to 250 personnel; tanks - 13; APCs - 1; IFVs - 10; SAUs - 1; mortars - 2; ATTs - 6; UAVs - 1.

Read more: In Eastern direction on May 8, enemy launched 4 attacks, destroyed 190 occupants, 15 tanks, 26 armored vehicles, 2 drones, - OC "East"