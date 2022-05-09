In Donbass, 15 enemy attacks were repelled, 1 SAM, 9 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 25 units of armored vehicles and 1 drone were destroyed - JFO press center

Tough battles continue in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions. Our soldiers are repelling the attacks of the Russian invaders.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by рress service of Joint Forces Operation.

The message notes: "During the current day, May 9, the servicemen of the United Forces grouping successfully repelled 15 enemy attacks. Thanks to able actions and skill, our soldiers inflicted damage on the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed one anti-aircraft missile system, 9 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 25 units of armored combat vehicles, 3 units of special engineering equipment and 3 enemy vehicles.

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down one "Orlan-10" UAVs.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically hold back the aggressor's invasion!".

