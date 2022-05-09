Russians destroyed or damaged about hundred religious buildings in Ukraine - Tkachenko

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops have destroyed or damaged about a hundred religious buildings in Ukraine with shelling.

This was announced by Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko in Facebook, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"From February 24 to early May, the Russians have already destroyed or damaged about a hundred religious buildings in Ukraine with shelling. There is not a day that goes by that we do not record Russia's crimes against our cultural heritage," Tkachenko wrote.

He recalled that on Memorial and Reconciliation Day, Russian troops destroyed the St. George hermitage of the Sviatohirsk Holy Dormition Lavra of the Moscow Patriarchate in the Donetsk region with a targeted missile strike.

According to him, the hermitage was destroyed to the ground: the walls and ceilings of the Lavra building were almost completely destroyed, and the facades of other modern structures of the hermitage were damaged.

Tkachenko noted that religious and moral upbringing and educational activities have been conducted in the hermitage since ancient times.

"Interestingly, it was a modern structure, built on the model of one of the temples in Russia at the expense of supporters of the UOC MP. The AFU reported that Russian troops deliberately bombed their own church because it was not the first time they had attacked this religious facility. So what can we hope for, if they destroy even what they themselves created. They are destroying the remnants of their connections to something enlightening and bright," the Minister added.

Watch more: Russian occupants destroyed hermitage of Sviatohirsk Lavra. VIDEO