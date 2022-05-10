Odessa shelling during Michel's visit is demonstration of Russia's true attitude towards Europe, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the shelling of Odessa by Russian occupants.

He stated this in video message, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today, despite the presence of the President of the European Council, the Russian military struck again in the Odessa region. This is Russia's true attitude toward Europe. And that is how it has always been. No matter what they say in Moscow," the Head of State stressed.

