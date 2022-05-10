Occupiers may commit sabotage at Ukrainian chemical industry facilities in order to accuse AFU, - General Staff summary

Ukrainians are warned of a possible enemy provocation: there is a possibility of sabotage at chemical industry facilities. There is also a high risk that the occupiers will launch missile strikes on civilian and military infrastructure.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is reported by the AFU General Staff in an operational summary as of 6:00 on May 10 in Facebook.

"The seventy-sixth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion has begun. Full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine continues. The enemy conducts offensive actions in the East of our state in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. ," the message reads.

The main efforts of the aviation group of the enemy concentrates on supporting the actions of units in the Eastern operational zone: in the Slobozhansky and Donetsk directions and the area of the Azovstal plant.

The use of artillery continues along practically the entire line of contact.

There is still a high probability of rocket attacks on civilian and military infrastructure across Ukraine.

It is not excluded that sabotage of the chemical industry facilities in Ukraine with subsequent accusations of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions the enemy did not take active actions. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces perform tasks to cover the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to provide enhanced protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border section in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. It carried out shelling with the use of multiple rocket launchers near the border settlements of Velyka Pisarivka, Bilopillya, Krasnopillya and Yunakivka of Sumy region.

"The enemy is expected to continue conducting demonstration actions along the section of the state border of Ukraine in order to restrain the actions of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and prevent them from regrouping in other directions," the General Staff added.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy keeps certain anti-aircraft defense forces on the territory of the Belgorod region in full readiness for use. It continues to concentrate its efforts on defending the occupied lines to prevent the advance of our troops in the direction of the state border of Ukraine. Conducts aerial reconnaissance.

In Izium direction, the enemy carried out re-supply of ammunition, fuel and materiel.

The enemy continues to prepare for offensive actions in the direction of Lyman and Severodonetsk.

Fighting continues for the settlements of Voevodivka, Toshkivka and Nyzhne of the Severodonetsk district of the Luhansk region, as well as Kamyanka of the Yasynuvata district of the Donetsk region.

In Mariupol, the enemy continues to destroy the infrastructure of the Azovstal plant with artillery and aircraft bruises. Combat operations continue.

The enemy did not conduct active combat operations in the South Bug direction. Conducted shelling of units of our troops. Preparing to resume assault operations to improve the tactical situation.

Enemy ship groups continue to carry out tasks to isolate areas of combat operations, reconnaissance, missile strikes on important civil and military infrastructure of our state, support units on the coastal direction and blocking of civilian navigation.

"During the previous day, the Ukrainian defenders of the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions successfully repelled 15 enemy attacks, destroyed one anti-aircraft missile system, 9 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 25 units of armored combat vehicles, 3 units of special engineering equipment and 3 enemy vehicles," the General Staff reported.