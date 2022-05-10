Work is underway to apply "extraction" procedure to Mariupol defenders - National Guard Command

The state leadership is making efforts to find ways to evacuate civilians from Azovstal and to apply extraction procedures to wounded fighters, medics, and military personnel, including with the help of the international community.

informs Censor.NЕТ.

"All this time the servicemen continue to carry out the assigned tasks of defending the city and the strategic facility. OZSP "Azov", 12th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, 36th Separate Brigade of Marines, border guards, police officers, volunteers, Mariupol Territorial Defense - the entire military garrison. They are all heroes. All of them must be saved - and this is one of the main tasks that must be accomplished, and not only on the battlefield, but also internationally!

We report on those steps where it has been possible to get at least some of the people out and evacuate them to other cities. The evacuation itself is an extremely complicated process, from the establishment of a silence regime to the need to clear the rubble.

At the same time, more information about actions and plans cannot be revealed. We cannot provide any important information about current operations. And under martial law, we cannot do otherwise. In addition to this disclosure of plans to the enemy, various fakes and disinformation appear, which nullifies this work.

In conditions of active combat operations we have no right to disclose details of military and humanitarian operations. At the same time, we will continue to look for solutions and do everything possible to save the lives of military and civilians, to deter the enemy and to properly fulfill our constitutional duty to protect the state," the National Guard of Ukraine command emphasizes.

To recall, on April 29, the commander of the Ukrainian 36th Marine Brigade, Serhiy Volynskyy (Volyna), appealed to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and asked for an "extraction" procedure to be applied to them and removed to Turkish territory.

At the same time, Russian occupants continue to destroy Azovstal.

More than 100 civilians remain in shelters at the steel factory in blockaded Mariupol.

