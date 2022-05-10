As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine 226 children died, 416 were wounded - Prosecutor General's Office

As of May 10, the official number of children killed as a result of Russian aggression has not changed - 226, the number of wounded has increased - 416.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in a message from the Office of the Prosecutor General, published in Telegram channel.

"More than 642 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of May 10, 2022, the official number of child victims had not changed - 226. The number of wounded has increased - 416. The most injured children are in Donetsk region - 139, Kyiv region - 1 Kharkiv region - 99, Chernihiv region - 68, Kherson region - 46, Mykolaiv region - 44, Luhansk region - 44, Zaporizhzhya region - 28, Sumy region - 17, in Kyiv - 16, Zhytomyr - 15", - the report says.

It is noted that these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active combat operations, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Thus, on May 8, a 17-year-old girl was wounded as a result of enemy cruise missile attacks on the village of Nova Dofinivka, Odessa District, Odesa Oblast.

As a result of the Russian Armed Forces' daily bombardment and shelling of Ukrainian towns and villages, 1,657 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 132 of them were completely destroyed.

