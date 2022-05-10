In Izium, bodies of 44 people were found under rubble of house - Synehubiv

The occupants destroyed this five-story building at the beginning of March. Now the rubble has been removed and the bodies of 44 civilians have been discovered.

This is stated by the Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubiv, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"In temporarily occupied Izium, the bodies of 44 dead civilians were found from under the rubble of a five-story house, which the occupiers destroyed in the first decade of March," he wrote.

Synehubiv promises that the Russian occupiers will pay for every war crime against civilians.

