Ukraine's economy will fall by 30%, and will resume by 25% next year, - EBRD

Ukraine's GDP will fall by 30% in 2022, and next year its economy will grow by 25%.

The updated forecast was released by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "Іnterfax-Ukraine". Previously, the bank estimated the decline in the current year at 20%, and growth in the next year at 23%.

"GDP is expected to decline by 30 percent in 2022, followed by a 25 percent increase in 2023, assuming a major recovery effort," the document says.

Such a forecast, if realized, means that at the end of 2023, Ukraine's GDP will be 12.5% lower than at the beginning of 2022.

As reported with reference to the estimates of the World Bank, which before the war expected growth of the Ukrainian economy this year by 3.2%, it will fall by 45.1%. According to its report from early April, the Ukrainian economy is expected to recover by only 2.1% in 2023, which is also worse than previous expectations of 3.5%.

The National Bank of Ukraine forecasts a reduction in the country's GDP in 2022 by at least a third, abandoning more detailed estimates. The IMF expects a decline of 35% this year, also without giving forecasts for the future.