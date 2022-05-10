Lithuanian Seimas recognized Russia as terrorist state, and Russian aggression against Ukraine as genocide

The deputies supported this decision unanimously. The reason was the mass war crimes in Kyiv region and Mariupol.

All 128 deputies of the Lithuanian parliament voted for it.

The Seimas stated that Russian armed forces and mercenaries had committed mass war crimes in Ukraine, especially in Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol, Borodianka and Hostomel.

It admitted that the aim of the Russians was the complete or partial destruction of the Ukrainian nation and its spirit by killing its representatives with whole families and children, kidnapping, torture, rape, and desecration of the bodies of the murdered and tortured.

"The Seimas of Lithuania recognizes the full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine by the armed forces of the Russian Federation and its political and military leadership that began on February 24, 2022 as genocide of the Ukrainian people," the resolution reads.

It also states that all perpetrators should be held responsible and that the international community should create a Special International Criminal Tribunal to investigate and assess Russia's aggression against sovereign Ukraine. This tribunal should have the power to issue international arrest warrants, including heads of state and government, as well as other state officials.

"The Russian Federation, whose armed forces deliberately and systematically target civilian targets for bombing, is a state that supports and implements terrorism," the resolution said.