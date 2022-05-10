Russian Federation is trying to hide its losses in war in Ukraine and lists dead as "missing," - SSU. AUDIO

The Security Service of Ukraine reports attempts by the Russian Federation to conceal real losses in military operations by listing "missing" killed Russian servicemen.

According to Censor.NЕТ, on Tuesday, Ukrainian special service posted an audio intercept of a conversation between the occupiers in a telegram channel, from which it is clear that the bodies of killed Russian servicemen are made up in improvised dumps.

A Russian serviceman says that his acquaintance paid the guards to find her relative in such a dump near Donetsk.

"It's a landfill, as high as a man's height, says there are thousands of them. So they throw them there. It's easier for them to make that "missing"... - Not a landfill ... It's fenced and cordoned off, no one is allowed in ... they bring thousands of them there," says the invader.

In a comment under the audio intercept, the SSU notes: "Parents, wives and relatives of the occupants should think twice: are they ready for their loved ones to be mauled by dogs or to rot in an open-air landfill. Or maybe they should do everything possible so that they don't go to this war at all?"

Warning! Obscene language!

