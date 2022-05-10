Two thirds of Kyiv residents have returned to capital, - Klitschko

Of Kyiv's 3.5 million residents, almost two-thirds have returned to the capital, according to Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko. At the same time, a number of restrictions continue to apply in the capital.

The head of the city said this on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Before the war, 3.5 million Kyivites were in our city ... Almost two thirds of Kyivites have already returned," Klitschko said.

The mayor noted that there is still a curfew in Kyiv, there are still a large number of checkpoints, there is still a possibility of shelling the capital, and not all areas in the suburban forest zone have been demined, so it is impossible to visit them.

"That is, there are many restrictions. And if you are not afraid of these restrictions, you can really come back," Klitschko said.

He stressed that he could not forbid Kyivites to return to the capital, but could only recommend it.

"If you have the opportunity to be in more secure places, where there is no risk to your life and health, please stay. And if there is an opportunity, we will not refuse to return to their homes today," said the mayor.