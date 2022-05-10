Siyarto said there had been "some progress" in negotiations with EU on an oil embargo

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyyarto said there had been some progress in negotiations with the EU on an oil embargo on Russian oil. The Foreign Minister stated that more needs to be done to change Budapest's position.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to Bloomberg.

"We have made some progress, we can say that we have taken a small step forward," the agency quoted Siyarto as saying following talks between Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister added that "much more" needs to be done to change Budapest's position on the oil embargo.

The head of the European Commission, in turn, said that her meeting with Orban helped clarify issues related to sanctions and energy security. She added that she would convene a virtual conference on the issue.

As reported, the European Union is preparing a sixth package of sanctions against Russia, which should include an embargo on Russian oil. Hungary, which is heavily dependent on Russian oil and gas, is strongly opposed to the oil embargo in the sanctions package, with the exception of Budapest and several other countries that find it most difficult to change suppliers.

