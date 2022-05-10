Belarus sends SOF units to the border with Ukraine to "respond to threats from the Armed Forces"

The Belarusian "leadership" is directing the military to the border with Ukraine, because the General Staff wants to respond to the "threat" from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainska Pravda.

"A group created by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Southern Operational Division with a total number of up to 20,000 people is also demanding a response from us. In order to ensure the security of the Republic of Belarus in the Southern Direction, Armed Forces of Belarus Victor Gulevich.

The Belarusian military has deployed task forces along with air defense and missile forces in the west along the border with Poland, the northwest near the border with Lithuania, and the one in the south in the direction of Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Republic of Belarus sees a threat from the fleet of NATO member states in the Baltic Sea and the deployment of troops in Poland and the Baltic States.

"All this is planned as an adequate response to the exercises that have been taking place in NATO since May 1 under the name" Defender of Europe ". We see their every move, we see which battalion tactical groups are involved, on which ranges, which issues they are going to work out. Understanding certain threats that may arise from them, we respond adequately, we are deploying appropriate troops in these areas, "said Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Hrenin.

Alexander Lukashenko, who seized power in Belarus, explained that a "surprise" check was being carried out to prepare troops for an "unexpected" advance in the event of war. According to the dictator, the Belarusian army is working "well" and the reform of the mobility of military units, which began 10 years ago, has borne fruit.

According to the Belarusian military, near the borders of their country, especially in Poland, NATO countries have deployed a group of about 40 thousand soldiers, who allegedly threaten the security and independence of Belarus.