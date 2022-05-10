Germany and Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 12 howitzers Panzerhaubitzen 2000 - Burbock

Germany and the Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 12 howitzers Panzerhaubitzen 2000, they will arrive after the training of Ukrainian soldiers, which will begin in the coming days

This was announced by German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbok, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We will soon start training and training the Ukrainian military these days, and we will organize everything so that the Netherlands and Germany can provide 12 howitzers. We have already promised seven. And this supply will be completed as soon as the soldiers are trained and able to use them immediately", Burbock said at a press conference with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv.

