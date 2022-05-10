Azov Regiment showed photos of wounded soldiers at Azovstal: Are Ukraine and world community unable to take care of them?. PHOTOS

The Azov Regiment showed photos of wounded Ukrainian soldiers stationed at Azovstal in besieged Mariupol.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Telegram Channel of Azov.

"The whole civilized world must see the conditions in which the wounded, crippled defenders of Mariupol are and act!

In complete unsanitary conditions, with open wounds bandaged with non-sterile remnants of bandages, without the necessary medication and even food. We call on the United Nations and the Red Cross to show their humanity and reaffirm the basic principles on which you were created by rescuing wounded people who are no longer combatants, "the statement said.







"The servicemen you see in the photo and hundreds more at the Azovstal plant defended Ukraine and the whole civilized world with serious injuries at the cost of their own health. Are Ukraine and the world community now unable to protect and take care of them?"

"We demand the immediate evacuation of the wounded servicemen to the territories controlled by Ukraine, where they will be provided with assistance and proper care," Azov said.





