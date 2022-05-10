We do not see an active and strong position of NATO on Russia's war against Ukraine, - Kuleba

Ukraine does not see an active and strong position of NATO as an organization on Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Since the beginning of the war, we have seen a very active role of individual NATO allies, individual NATO members or their groups, but we do not see an active and strong position of the Alliance as a whole," Kuleba told a news conference with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Gukstroy in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Kuleba said he had not yet received an invitation to an informal summit of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin on May 14-15. "If it comes, I will definitely take part in it," he said.

At the same time, Kuleba added that he did not have high expectations from this meeting.

