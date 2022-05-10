Putin wants to impose martial law in Russia and start war in Transnistria - US intelligence

Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to declare martial law in Russia and declare war on Moldovan territory amid a failed "special operation" in Ukraine, US National Intelligence Chief Avril Haynes said in a Senate speech.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrainska Pravda with reference to AFP News Agency.

According to Haynes, Putin has decided to extend hostilities to Russian-controlled Transnistria. At the same time, she did not specify whether Russia currently has the potential to fulfill Putin's whim.

In addition, US intelligence has learned that the Russian leader also plans to wage a protracted war in the region, hoping that the United States and Europe will "lose determination" in countering such aggression.

Read more: Moldova has plans in case of "pessimistic" scenarios due to war in Ukraine - Sandu

Haynes added that Putin could impose martial law in Russia in order to mobilize forces in the confrontation against Ukraine.

Leaders of unrecognized Transnistria have reportedly denied reports from the Ukrainian General Staff that the region's forces have been put on full alert.