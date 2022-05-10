Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 10.05.2022.

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 10.05.2022.

"76 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continue. A full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine continues.

The enemy is increasing the pace of strategic offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone. Exercises fire along the entire line of contact and in the depths of the defense of our troops. The greatest activity of the occupiers is observed in Slobozhansky and Donetsk directions. There is a high probability of missile strikes on civilian and military infrastructure.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the enemy did not take active action.

The movement of military equipment of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus was noted as part of the combat readiness check and the completion of the rotation of certain units involved in strengthening the protection of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Brest and Gomel regions.

In the northern direction, the enemy continues to provide enhanced protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. He fired mortars in the border areas near Karpovychi and Senkivka in the Chernihiv region.

The enemy did not conduct active offensive operations in the Slobozhansky direction. Continues to take measures to regroup existing units. Carries out engineering and fortification equipment of advanced positions, strengthens the air defense system, increases the system of medical support.

In order to prevent the advance of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and to strengthen their troops, he additionally moved up to five hundred mobilized persons from the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to the territory of our state.

In the Izium direction, the enemy continued to create favorable conditions for the offensive, for which it replenished ammunition and logistics, conducted engineering equipment of advanced positions and strengthened air reconnaissance.

Unsuccessful attempts to establish control over Rubizhne continue in the Severodonetsk direction. The enemy carries out assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Nyzhne, Toshkivka, Orikhovo, Luhansk region, has no success.

The enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the area of ​​the settlement of Oleksandrivka, is carrying out assault operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Shandryholove, Donetsk region, has no success.

In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers attempted assault operations in the directions of the town of Mariinka, the settlements of Kamyanka, Yasynuvata district, and Novomykhailivka, Pokrovsky district, Donetsk region. They were unsuccessful.

In the city of Mariupol, the enemy continues to focus its efforts on blocking and destroying our units in the area of the Azovstal plant. With the support of artillery and tank fire conducts assault operations.

The situation in the Zaporizhia and South Bug directions has not changed significantly.

An intensified level of terrorist threat continues to operate in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova. Mobilization activities are not being carried out in the region, and local armed groups and a task force of Russian troops continue to be on high alert.

The enemy continues to suffer losses on the territory of Ukraine. Thus, according to available information, units of the 138th separate mechanized brigade of the 6th All-Military Army of the Western Military District due to significant losses in the Kharkiv region were withdrawn from Ukraine to the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. A significant part of the remaining military personnel under the contract wrote reports on dismissal.

As a result of coordinated actions of the personnel of the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, the settlements of Cherkasy Tyshky, Rusky Tyshky, Rubizhne and Bayrak were liberated.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together to victory! Glory to Ukraine!" it is said in the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.