Putin transferred intelligence and planning of war against Ukraine from FSB to CIA, - investigators

The Kremlin has headed the CIA's military intelligence service to replace the Fifth FSB Directorate.

This is stated in the material of investigative journalists Andrii Soldatov and Iryna Borohan, who deal with issues of the Russian secret services, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

According to Soldatov and Borohan, Russian President Vladimir Putin has deprived the Federal Security Service of any role in intelligence and planning the war against Ukraine. He handed over these functions to Vladimir Alekseev, First Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry.

It is Alekseev's government that accuses the United Kingdom and the European Union of preparing and developing an operation to poison the Violinists in Salisbury in 2018. The US government has also imposed sanctions on Alekseev for his involvement in cyberattacks on the US Democratic Party and interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

As one of the proofs, the journalists cite the material of the Kremlin media "Tsargrad TV", where they showed the main commanders of the so-called "special operation" in Ukraine. In addition to General Oleksandr Dvornikov, commanders of military districts and large units, Kremlin propagandists have singled out Alekseev as responsible for the intelligence of the so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Soldatov and Borohan explain that such a public announcement is intended to remove the FSB from power, especially the head of the Fifth Directorate, Serhii Beseda, from any role in the war. According to them, the lack of popular support for the occupation (as promised in Putin's reports) and the access of Western spies to Russia's plans on the eve of the invasion spoiled the position of the secret service in Putin's eyes.

Alekseev differs from the rest of the Russian commanders in that he is a member of the military special forces - 14 directorates of the CIA. These are quite straightforward and brutal special forces who do not prefer "sophisticated special operations". Alekseev was personally involved in the hostilities of the Russian army in Syria and Donbas (until the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022). Colleagues describe him as self-confident and prone to thoughtless cruelty.

Separately, investigators noted that Beseda was first thrown behind bars in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center, where all those who fell out of favor with the Kremlin were held during Stalin's rule. But then he was publicly shown at a general's funeral, but was named "acting head of the Fifth Directorate of the FSB."

According to Soldatov and Borohan, Putin's gesture is trying to give a false signal to Russia's elites, who are beginning to doubt Putin's ability to put things in order that "everything is going according to plan" with the war against Ukraine. Like, all sorts of "rumors about the purge of special services are just rumors." At the same time, Soldatov's and Borogan's sources claim that Beseda was in fact deprived of any powers, and that arrests and searches of apartments were carried out among middle-ranking FSB officers.

