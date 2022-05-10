All Russian assets on territory of Ukraine become property of state, - Shmygal

At a meeting on May 10, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a document according to which Russian assets in Ukraine are transferred to the state.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, Censor.NET reports with reference to Uryadovyy porta.

According to him, the confiscated assets of Russia will be transferred to the State Enterprise "National Investment Fund".

"Both the president and the government have repeatedly said that Russia must pay for what it has destroyed in Ukraine. We will take away everything that Russia has in our country, and we will use these funds to strengthen our army, support the people and rebuild our country, "Shmygal said.

The Prime Minister noted that Ukraine is working with all partners on the Recovery Plan for our country. It is expected that one of the main sources of the Fund will be confiscated Russian assets and funds.

See more: President of European Council Michel arrived in Odesa: You are not alone. EU supports you!. PHOTOS