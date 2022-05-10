Russia doesn't agree to any option to save defenders of Mariupol - Zelenskyi

Ukraine is using all possible diplomatic tools to organize a rescue for the defenders of Mariupol, but Russia has not yet agreed to any of the many options offered.

According to Censor.NET, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated this in an address to the Maltese parliament.

"Defenders still remain in Mariupol. They continue to resist on the territory of the Azovstal plant. We are using all possible diplomatic tools to organize a rescue for them. But Russia has not yet agreed to any of the many options proposed," Zelenskyi said.

He noted that Ukraine had asked its partners for the necessary weapons to unblock Mariupol and save both the military and civilians. But the weapons in such volume to unblock Mariupol are not yet available.

"What does it mean? You can fully understand this by simply remembering the importance of the British Spitfires in the spring Maltese sky of 1942," he said.

According to him, Britain and the United States carried out this mission - with the Spitfires, which changed the course of the battle for Malta and helped destroy the ambition of the then aggressor to capture the island.

"And now we need a similar mission from our partners. To destroy the ambition of the current aggressor to capture Ukraine and other European countries. We need planes, helicopters, special artillery, and other weapons, because now, as 80 years ago, the future of Europe is determined on the battlefield," he said.