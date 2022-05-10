For first time since beginning of war, shells have not been flying over Kharkiv, - Terekhov

Russian shells don't fly to Kharkiv on May 10 for the first time since the start of a full-scale war unleashed by Russia. The information was confirmed by the mayor Igor Terekhov.

According to Censor.NET, Terekhov stated this on the telethon UAtogether.

Terekhov confirmed on the air that for the first time in Kharkiv shells from the Russian army fired at the city since the beginning of the invasion don't fly. In his opinion, time is still needed to assess the security situation.

"Nevertheless, for a few more days, I would like people to make plans today, business to make plans to return to Kharkiv," the mayor said.

