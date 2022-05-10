Biden accused Putin of raising fuel and food prices in United States

US President Joe Biden has accused Vladimir Putin of raising fuel and food prices in the US market. He also noted that Washington is looking for an opportunity to return Ukrainian grain to world exchanges.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to Biden's speech.

"Fuel prices increased in March because of Putin. He also raised our food prices," Biden said.

The US president said that now the United States is in the strongest position and able to cope with inflation. According to him, reducing food prices in the world is quite real. Biden added that Ukraine has about 20 million tons of grain, and bringing them to world markets will help reduce prices.

"We are exploring ways to bring this grain back to the world market," Biden said.

