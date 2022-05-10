Three inhabitants of Donetsk region were lost from Russian attacks, and three more were wounded, - Kyrylenko
On May 10, three residents of Donetsk died as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.
According to him, the accidents happened in Mariinka, Avdiivka, and Kalinovo.
"Three more people were injured. We also managed to clarify the information about 4 dead and 8 wounded in Kostiantynivka. It is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha," Kyrylenko added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password