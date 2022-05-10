ENG
On May 10, 4 attacks were repulsed in Eastern direction, 260 occupiers, 4 tanks, 4 armored vehicles, 4 self-propelled artillery units, and 1 drone were destroyed - Operational and Tactical Group "East"

схід,оту

Operational and tactical group "East" released information about the situation on the front on May 10.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on the command's Facebook.

The message states: "During the day, May 10, in the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group" East "Russian fascist troops carried out 4 attacks. Ukrainian defenders destroyed: personnel - up to 260; tanks - 4; armored personnel carrier - 2; infantry fighting vehicle - 2; self-propelled artillery installation - 4; heavy artillery tractor - 7; drone - 2 ".

