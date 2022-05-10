On May 10, 4 attacks were repulsed in Eastern direction, 260 occupiers, 4 tanks, 4 armored vehicles, 4 self-propelled artillery units, and 1 drone were destroyed - Operational and Tactical Group "East"

Operational and tactical group "East" released information about the situation on the front on May 10.

The message states: "During the day, May 10, in the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group" East "Russian fascist troops carried out 4 attacks. Ukrainian defenders destroyed: personnel - up to 260; tanks - 4; armored personnel carrier - 2; infantry fighting vehicle - 2; self-propelled artillery installation - 4; heavy artillery tractor - 7; drone - 2 ".

