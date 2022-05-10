Captivity for Azov fighters will mean death in agony - former Kremlin prisoners recorded video in support of defenders of Mariupol. VIDEO

Former Kremlin prisoners recorded a video in support of the defenders of Mariupol.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the National Corps channel.

"Former Kremlin prisoners have recorded a video explaining why Russian captivity will mean death in agony for a military garrison stationed at Azovstal." People who survived the captivity of the occupiers talk about the torture used by the Russians against the captives.

Yevhen Chudnetsov, a military medic from Azovstal, was taken prisoner in 2015, where he spent 3 years: "They used electric current, the Tapik device, torture with water and pliers and pulled out all the teeth. But I was lucky that I didn't get to the Isolation concentration camp."

Activist Vladislav Ovcharenko - was arrested by the so-called Ministry of State Security "LNR" in 2016, and held captive for more than a year: "It's daily violence, torture, threats of reprisals against loved ones. Many have not come out of that basement."

Journalist Maria Varfolomeeva was taken prisoner in 2015, where she spent more than a year: "I saw the Russian military mocking civilians: breaking fingers, ribs, electric shocks. But the way they treat the Ukrainian military is incomparably worse. One cannot hope that if they end up in filtration camps or surrender, they will survive, and their lives will be horrible after the torture. "





Crimean Tatar activist Ismail Ramazanov - was detained by the FSB in the occupied Crimea in 2018, he was tortured, forced to sign a confession, and spent six months in jail: "We must not give the enemy a chance to capture the defenders of Mariupol. We call on the world - let's stop it!"