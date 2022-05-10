Russian troops fired on border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions - State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

On May 10, Russian troops again fired on the border areas of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"At about 7 pm, enemy planes twice launched unguided missiles at the border areas of the Shostkinskyi district of the Sumy region.

Also in the evening, there were already two mortar shellings in the Gorodnyansky district of Chernihiv region, which were carried out from the Russian village of Novi Yurkovichi, "the statement reads.

The consequences of the shelling are being investigated.

Read more: Several strong explosions were heard in Sumy region