Evacuation of military from Azovstal is possible under external pressure on Putin, - deputy commander of Azov regiment Palamar

Deputy Commander of the Azov Regiment Svyatoslav Kalyna Palamar believes that the support of a "third party" is needed to save the Mariupol military.

According to Censor.NET, he stated this on Radio Svoboda.

"It's not so much the government itself that can do something, it needs the support of a third party. Guarantees from international partners, pressure on Putin. If he managed to evacuate civilians and he went for it, then there is a possibility a priori. It all depends on external pressure, on those countries that can influence it, "said the deputy commander.

Palamar doesn't believe in Russian humanism.



"I think the strong people of this world could take advantage of this. It needs to be done already. The situation is critical. The guys are dying, we don't have enough medicine. It is necessary to do operations without anesthesia. If no one stands up for the military, it will be a disaster," he warned.

Read more: Captivity for Azov fighters will mean death in agony - former Kremlin prisoners recorded video in support of defenders of Mariupol. VIDEO