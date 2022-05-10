Renewed US aid package for Ukraine will amount to almost $40 billion - Arakhamia

The renewed US aid package for Ukraine will amount to 39.8 billion, said the head of the parliamentary faction "Sluha narodu" David Arakhamia.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on Telegram.

"According to my information from allies from the United States, the House of Representatives intends to approve an updated $ 39.8 billion aid package to Ukraine shortly. Our allies have no doubts about our victory and are ready to provide everything necessary for it, "Arakhamia said.

According to him, such an unprecedented level of support will quickly change the situation on the battlefield, and the heroism of Ukrainians will be supported by modern equipment and weapons.

"We thank the US government and people for their support. Today we are fighting together for the values ​​of a free world and we will definitely win," the faction leader said.

