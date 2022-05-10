Working group proposed roadmap for energy sanctions, Zelenskyi said on May 10. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi made a traditional address to Ukrainians on May 10.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on Zelensky's telegram.

In particular, the President said: "Today, a special group of international experts chaired by Michael McFaul and Andriy Ermak proposed a Roadmap for energy sanctions. This is a detailed document that describes what needs to be done to make it really difficult for Russia to finance the war, but at the same time - so that the global economy doesn't suffer losses due to constraints on Russia's energy resources. This is a rationally drafted document, and work has already begun on its implementation."

