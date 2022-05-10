Zelensky asks not to put pressure on Armed Forces of Ukraine with daily expectation of victories

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi asks not to expect weekly and daily victories on the battlefield from the Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyi stated this in his address on May 10.

"The armed forces of our state have provided us all with good news from the Kharkiv region, gradually pushing the occupiers away from Kharkiv. But I also want to urge all our people, especially those in the rear, not to spread excessive emotions. It is not necessary to create such an atmosphere of specific moral pressure when certain victories are expected every week, even every day.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are doing everything to liberate our land and our people, to liberate all our cities - Kherson, Melitopol, Berdyansk, Mariupol, and all others," Zelenskyi stressed.

Watch more: Working group proposed roadmap for energy sanctions, Zelenskyi said on May 10. VIDEO