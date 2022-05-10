On May 9, 1 helicopter and 4 occupant drones were destroyed, - Air Force

The Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the results of the air war on May 10, 2022.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook of the Command.

The message reads: "Today, the whole country is looking forward to the symbolic 200th plane of the Russian occupiers.

Forced to admit it. We are waiting because the Nazis don't fly under our hellish fire! Even the air parade was canceled for the victory!

So today, May 10, four Orlan-10 UAVs of the Russian occupiers were hit by the air defense of the Land Forces and the Air Force. A brigade of airborne assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy Mi-24 helicopter. A total of five air targets.

The Air Force continues to fire at the enemy in various directions, supporting ground forces."

