Occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on taking full control of Rubizhne, Lyman, and Severodonetsk, - General Staff

The invaders blockade the Ukrainian military in the Azovstal area and focus on taking control of Rubizhne, Lyman, and Severodonetsk

As Censor.NET reports, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook in an operational report as of 6:00 on May 11 regarding the Russian invasion.

"The seventy-seventh day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion has begun. The enemy continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. The enemy doesn't stop offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions and maintain the land corridor between these territories and the occupied Crimea," the statement said.

The greatest activity of the occupiers is observed in Slobozhansky and Donetsk's directions.

In the Volyn, Polissya, and Siversky directions, the situation remains without significant changes.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy operates in a group consisting of separate units of the 6th All-Military Army of the Western Military District, the 41st All-Military Army of the Central Military District, and the coastal troops of the Baltic and Northern Fleets. The occupiers continue to focus their efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops towards the state border of Ukraine, conducting reconnaissance units of the Defense Forces north and northeast of the city of Kharkiv.

In the Izium direction, a group of separate units of the 1st Panzer Army and the 20th All-Military Army of the Western Military District, the 29th, 35th, 36th All-Military Armies, and the 68th Army Corps of the Eastern Military District and Airborne Troops focus its main efforts on inflicting fire damage on our units in a certain area.

In the Donetsk direction, the group of occupying forces is concentrating its main efforts on continuing the offensive in order to take full control of the city of Rubizhne, and capture the settlements of Lyman and Severodonetsk.

Don't stop assaults on the Lyman, Severodonetsk, Bakhmut, Avdiyev, and Kurakhiv areas with the support of artillery and jet artillery units.

In the city of Mariupol, the enemy is blocking our units near the Azovstal plant. With the support of artillery and tank fire conducts assault operations. Inflicts rocket and bomb strikes.

На Південнобузькому й Таврійському напрямках підрозділи противника намагаються покращити своє тактичне положення.

In the Mykolaiv direction, the enemy continues to carry out attacks on the position of defenders of Ukraine.

The enemy uses electronic warfare systems to suppress radio channels.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the enemy fired on artillery units of our troops.

In order to consolidate in the occupied territory, it conducts engineering works and creates new positions in the areas of the settlements of Bruskinske and Velyka Oleksandrivka.

In the Tavriya direction, it conducts demonstration actions in order to restrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces, improve the engineering equipment of its positions, and replenishes its reserves.

In the Bessarabian direction, the situation in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova remains tense. Units of the operational group of Russian troops continue to be in combat readiness "Full".

The enemy continues to destroy Ukraine's civilian infrastructure by launching missile and bomb strikes and carrying out artillery shelling of settlements and infrastructure.

The constant shelling by Russian troops does not allow for a full-fledged evacuation of civilians and wounded from the war zone.

"During the previous day, four air defense units of the Air Force and the Land Forces were hit by Orlan-10 UAVs. In addition, one of the brigades of the assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed one Mi-24 helicopter.

The air force in certain directions continued to fire at the enemy from the air and to support the fighting of our troops.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, defenders of Ukraine repulsed twelve enemy attacks, destroyed twelve tanks, four artillery systems, nineteen armored combat vehicles, seven cars, and two units of special engineering equipment of the enemy," the enemy said.