Last night, man was killed during shelling in Zaporizhia, 8 more were hospitalized

In the Zaporizhia region, the invaders once again fired on the civilian infrastructure of Orikhov, one person was killed and 8 were injured.

This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian troops once again fired on the civilian infrastructure of Orikhov, as a result of which 8 Ukrainian citizens were taken to hospitals in Zaporizhia, and one person died.

Due to the escalation of hostilities and the increase in the intensity of shelling in order to save the lives of the residents of the community in Orikhiv, the work of the humanitarian aid post has been temporarily suspended," the statement said.

