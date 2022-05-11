Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 26,350 people, 199 aircraft, 160 helicopters, 1,187 tanks and 2,856 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of May 11, the loss of enemy personnel amounted to about 26,350 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 11.05 are approximately:

personnel - about 26,350 (+350) persons were liquidated,

tanks - 1187 (+17) units,

armored combat vehicles - 2856 (+48) units,

artillery systems - 528 (+9) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 185 (+0) units,

air defense means - 87 (+0) units,

aircraft - 199 (+0) units,

helicopters - 160 (+2) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 390 (+10),

cruise missiles - 94 (+0),

ships / boats - 12 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 1997 (+17) од,

special equipment - 41 (+0).

The greatest losses of the enemy (last day) were observed in Novopavlovsk, Kurakhiv and Severodonetsk directions. Data are being updated. Beat the occupier! Let's win together! Our strength is in the truth! ", - noted in the General Staff of the Armed Forces.