Today at 6 am Chernihiv region was fired at by mortar from territory of Russian Federation, - Chaus

On May 11, at 6 am, another mortar shelling of the territory of the Chernihiv region from the territory of the Russian Federation was carried out.

The head of the Chernihiv regional military administration Vyacheslav Chaus reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"An hour ago, at 6 am, another mortar shelling of our territory from Russia was carried out. The enemy is constantly doing this. Therefore, I have a big request, especially to the residents of the border areas of the region, please be careful. We also remember that missiles are flying over Ukraine. So be vigilant and follow the protection requirements. If it's a siren, if there's an alarm, hide in a shelter," he said.

