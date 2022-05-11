Fight for Mariupol garrison! I urge whole world to help implement "extraction" procedure for Ukrainian military, - Marine Commander Volyna

Defenders of Mariupol continue to fight and call on the entire world community to help implement the "extraction" procedure for the Ukrainian military.

The commander of the Ukrainian 36th Marine Brigade, Serhiy Volynskyi (Volyna), wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"I am a Marine. It was the Marines who taught me to truly love Ukraine! To love boldly and desperately, to love with weapons in hand and in moments of greatest danger, to love reliably, bravely, and uncompromisingly! And while my heart beats, I will feel pure, unconditional love for Motherland. Because in it is the love of a son for his mother, a brother for his sister, the love of a father for his child! This love has no limits !!! ", - he notes.

Volyna notes that the Marines are his family. These are the defenders of Ukraine who give their lives for the Motherland without hesitation. These are brothers who always share the latter equally, ready to lend a hand and lend a helping hand!

Because we have one for all - a common love for the mother of Ukraine !!

"If we are fighting ... If the world civilization still has common spiritual values ​​and ideals, if people can feel the pain and suffering of others, if words of help force us to act, then I call to fight for the Mariupol garrison! I call on the whole world, I call on everyone to help implement the "extraction" procedure for the Ukrainian military! Marines - ALWAYS FAITHFUL !!! ", - he sums up.

